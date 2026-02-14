Red Murdock ready to show NFL teams why he'll be a difference maker at the next level

University at Buffalo linebacker Red Murdock's invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine in Indianapolis marks the first time since 2021 a Buffalo Bull will participate in the event.

And there was truly nobody on the Bulls football team whose presence on the field was felt more than Murdock.

“Anybody who knows me knows that buffalo is very special to me," Murdock told reporters on a Zoom call. "Buffalo gave me a chance when not too many other people wanted to. And they’ve treated me like family since I got here.”

Murdock repaid UB’s hospitality with a career of highlights and accolades. Two consecutive years of being the second-highest tackler in all of college football, an NCAA record for most forced fumbles, and a 2nd-Team All-American nod in his final season. Just to name a few.

Murdock says an NFL team will get all that and more.

“You’re getting a guy who truly loves his teammates and is honestly one of the most selfless people and is truly willing to devote myself to whatever is best for the team," he added.

Getting to this point in his football career has been a dream come true for him. Knowing all he had to overcome to do so.

“I’ve been dreaming about this for a long time. And it’s been one of the main things in the back of my head. Like, how can I get, even as a freshman in high school who didn’t play any games on JV," says Murdock. "Like I need to get ot then NFL how am I gonna change? Something’s gotta change.”

And indeed it did.

In the meantime, Murdock will train in Buffalo to prepare for the NFL Combine and his Pro Day. With the hopes that in a few short months, he’ll hear his name called during the NFL Draft.

