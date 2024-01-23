Pete Lembo officially introduced as 28th head coach of University at Buffalo football program

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Inside the Murchie Family Fieldhouse on Tuesday afternoon Pete Lembo was officially introduced as the 28th head coach of the University at Buffalo football program.

Lembo, who previously worked as associate head coach/special teams coordinator at South Carolina under head coach Shane Beamer, takes the reigns of a UB program that has just 14 wins to its name in the last three seasons.

While fans may be hoping for an overnight change, Lembo told 7 Sports that this is a "transition" period for the program. However, despite the hard work that lies ahead, he's confident in the foundation that's already been laid.

"I'm cautiously optimistic because of the people I've met so far and their 'want-to'. A football program is a battleship. There's a lot that goes into building it. And it takes a village. And part of my job is to invite people to be a part of that to help us."

Lembo also told 7 Sports that his staff decisions are not finalized and he'll need to assess who he will retain from the UB staff, as well as look to his vast network of coaches to see who fits what he's hoping to cultivate in Buffalo.

