Niagara Women's basketball selected to WNIT, first postseason tournament selection in program history

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Niagara women's basketball team has been selected to the 2023 Women's NIT Tournament. Marking the first time in program history the Purple Eagles have made a postseason tournament beyond the conference tournament.

Congratulations to @NiagaraWBB on being the AQ for the 2023 Postseason #WNIT out of the @MAACSports! There is more basketball to be played for the Purple Eagles! pic.twitter.com/ZPHGDj8G2k — WNIT (@WomensNIT) March 12, 2023

Niagara came into this year's MAAC tournament as the number two overall seed and fell to eventual runner-up Manhattan 81-68 in the semifinals.

They will find out their seeding and first game matchup on Sunday.