Niagara Women's basketball selected to WNIT, first postseason tournament selection in program history

Posted at 12:00 AM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 00:00:51-05

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Niagara women's basketball team has been selected to the 2023 Women's NIT Tournament. Marking the first time in program history the Purple Eagles have made a postseason tournament beyond the conference tournament.

Niagara came into this year's MAAC tournament as the number two overall seed and fell to eventual runner-up Manhattan 81-68 in the semifinals.

They will find out their seeding and first game matchup on Sunday.

