Niagara Women's basketball selected to WNIT, first postseason tournament selection in program history

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Niagara women's basketball team has been selected to the 2023 Women's NIT Tournament. Marking the first time in program history the Purple Eagles have made a postseason tournament beyond the conference tournament.
Congratulations to @NiagaraWBB on being the AQ for the 2023 Postseason #WNIT out of the @MAACSports! There is more basketball to be played for the Purple Eagles! pic.twitter.com/ZPHGDj8G2k
— WNIT (@WomensNIT) March 12, 2023
Niagara came into this year's MAAC tournament as the number two overall seed and fell to eventual runner-up Manhattan 81-68 in the semifinals.
They will find out their seeding and first game matchup on Sunday.
Niagara women's basketball's season is not over!
The Purple Eagles will play in their first postseason tournament in program history@WKBW https://t.co/EHVLPxS6yD
— Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) March 12, 2023