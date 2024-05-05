Niagara University women's lacrosse win program's first-ever MAAC Championship

FAIRFIELD, CT. (WKBW) — For the first time in program history, the Niagara women's lacrosse team are MAAC Champions following their 11-10 win over 22nd-ranked and top-seeded Fairfield in Sunday afternoon's MAAC tournament title game.

The Purple Eagles got on the scoreboard first with a goal from Lexi Braniecki in the opening quarter. But the Stags would answer back with two goals later in the quarter to take a 2-1 lead.

However, a 5-0 run to start the second quickly got Niagara back on track as they jumped out to a 6-2 lead. Fairfield would answer back with a smaller 3-0 run of their own to make it a 6-5 Purple Eagles lead as this game went to halftime.

Tons of back-and-forth action would summarize the third quarter as Fairfield would reclaim a small 9-8 lead and put Niagara in a small deficit entering the fourth.

Purple Eagles midfielder Rachel Crane would score back-to-back goals to start the final frame and retake the lead again. Crane led all goal-scorers in this contest with four. Annie Steigerwald would complete the 3-0 run and give Niagara an 11-9 lead late in the game's final minutes.

One last goal from the Stags would not be enough as Niagara held on for the 11-10 win and punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

