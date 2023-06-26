New beginnings, same goals for University at Buffalo's James Graham

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — For Missouri State transfer and now Buffalo Bull James Graham. His mission is a simple one.

“The slogan at least is better me, better you. And basically it just means I keep improving myself and I want to bring other people along in the journey.”

That journey, specifically the one that revolves around basketball, has taken James from his hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. To Springfield, Missouri. And now Buffalo, New York.

Along the way he’s gained perspectives on life that he hopes to share with kids and young teens. So that they can avoid some of the mistakes he made along the way.

“I feel like that’s the biggest thing I want to shed light on. That it’s not all smoke and mirrors. It’s a real thing, you’re going to have to work. You’re going to have to go through things and keep your mental together," Graham told 7 Sports. "And those are just things that I feel like, if I had known going into it. It would’ve helped me better along in my career.”

James has already proven that his story resonates with teens who also have dreams to play basketball at the next level. One of his biggest focuses with his "Just Jimmy" outreach is on inner city youth. Which introduced him to Springville Central head boys basketball coach Jordan Epps.

“I have a lot of guys on my team that are working to be in his position. And a lot of them have the opportunities to make it to the next level. So having someone who’s made it and has been successful was great," Epps said. "Because he came in not only as a mentor for the kids to look up too. But he ended up being like a big brother to a lot of my kids in the program.”

"It’s weird because I’m in the position where I’m giving back to them. And they don’t even know the conversation we had is actually my personal relief," Graham adds. "They thought I was helping them out but truthfully they were the ones really helping me out. That’s what I enjoy doing. That’s what brings me passion. My smile is brighter around them, than it is anywhere else.”

And although he’s yet to make his University at Buffalo debut. We think the community is going to like its new big brother.

“If you keep your head down, listen and value what people say to you, says Graham. "Everything else will take care of itself."

You can help James extend his hand into this community by reaching out via email at james3g21@gmail.com

