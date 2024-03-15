March Madness: University at Buffalo women's basketball upsets 1-seed Toledo to advance to MAC Championship

CLEVALAND, OH. (WKBW) — For the first time since the 2021-2022 season, the University at Buffalo women's basketball team has clinched a spot in the MAC Conference tournament championship game.

Today the four-seeded Bulls handed top-seeded Toledo a 77-74 defeat in overtime of their semifinal matchup.

UB entered the fourth quarter with a 53-38 lead with all signs pointing towards a MAC title game appearance. But the Rockets would outscore Buffalo 29-14 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

But when it mattered most, the Bulls found a way to get it done. Hattie Ogden would hit a three to break the 67-67 tie early in OT. And from there Buffalo would never lose the lead.

Chellia Watson led all scorers with 30 points in the win. Following up on her record breaking 47-point performance against Toledo back in January.

UP NEXT

Buffalo will face the winner of 3-seed Kent State and 2-seed Ball State on Saturday at 11 a.m. est. in the MAC Conference Championship Game.