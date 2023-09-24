Watch Now
Late Rally falls short for University at Buffalo football team against Louisiana

Bulls drop nail-biter 45-38 to Ragin' Cajuns
UB Bulls
Posted at 11:46 PM, Sep 23, 2023
LAFAYETTE, LA. (WKBW) — After falling behind 31-7 in the second half. The University at Buffalo Football team went on a 31-14 run before a Cole Snyder interception late in the fourth quarter squashed the Bulls comeback hopes.

UB found some success in the run game and capitalized on a third quarter interception to spark the team's late push for their first win of the season.

However they would be on the bitter side of a 45-38 ballgame.

They'll stay on the road and take on Akron next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.

