Late Rally falls short for University at Buffalo football team against Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, LA. (WKBW) — After falling behind 31-7 in the second half. The University at Buffalo Football team went on a 31-14 run before a Cole Snyder interception late in the fourth quarter squashed the Bulls comeback hopes.

UB found some success in the run game and capitalized on a third quarter interception to spark the team's late push for their first win of the season.

However they would be on the bitter side of a 45-38 ballgame.

They'll stay on the road and take on Akron next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.