'It's been a journey': University at Buffalo football's Shaun Dolac continues dominant 2024 season

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — For the University at Buffalo football team, the 2024 campaign will likely be remembered as the Shaun Dolac season.

“He’s driven at an elite level, like if this guy ever ended up in sales he’s going to end up being your top salesman," said UB head coach Pete Lembo. "He’s just driven to be the best at everything he does.”

Entering the final week of the regular season Dolac leads the FBS in tackles and was in the running for two major college football awards, an honor the West Seneca native worked tirelessly to achieve.

“I think just reflecting on my whole career here and where I was when I started and all the people who have helped me get to this point," Dolac added. "It’s been a journey for me and this year is a culmination of all the hard work I’ve been putting in and it shows.”

What you see him do on the field starts with hours of off-field preparation.

“You open the door and he’s sitting there and Red (Murdock) is probably sitting right there next to him," added Lembo. "They just don’t want to leave the office and that’s a really good problem to have because he loves the game and it shows.”

Pretty soon Dolac will trade his Saturday and occasional Tuesday/Wednesday gameday for Sundays. Just like another former Bull that just so happens to be very close to Dolac.

“Joe (Andresseen) was a great player when he was here and we had a great relationship last year and continued it this year. I always reach out to make sure his head’s straight at Buffalo and I know he’s doing well," Dolac said.

The good news for Bulls fans is that Dolac still has at least two more games left in his college career. Buffalo takes on Kent State in the regular season finale on Tuesday at 7 p.m.