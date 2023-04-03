George Halcovage III officially introduced as 15th head coach of UB men's basketball

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — On Monday afternoon George Halcovage III was officially introduced as the 15th head coach in Buffalo men's basketball history. After serving most recently as associate head coach at Villanova. Where he had been since 2008 when he started as a graduate assistant.

"I’m very humbled and honored to be here. To be the next head coach at UB. When we landed and got to the hotel and then went to dinner, we looked at each other and said this is the place for us. This is home," Halcovage said in his introductory press conference.

George Halcovage now holds the key to the UB men’s basketball program. One that hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament since 2019. And as a first time head coach he understands the pressure on his shoulders to get the Bulls back on that national stage. But to get them there. He’ll make sure he does it his way.

"It’s going to be a first. And I know that. I’m OK with that. But that’s going to be the challenge. And then the challenge will be building this program the way we envision it as quickly as possible. But doing it the right way.”

Halcovage has had a lot of mentors in his decade plus tenure with Villanova. Including current head coach Kyle Neptune and the legendary Jay Wright. Who’s given him the insights on how to be a leader his team will follow.

“Words can;t express everything coach (Jay) Wright has meant to me. Obviously he’s an unbelievable coach," he added. "And I think what I learned most from him was that if your work hard and you earn it, you’re going to be ready for anything. And the path that he took. I’m really thankful that’s the path to get me here today.”

Halcovage added that he hopes to have his coaching staff announced sometime in the very near future.