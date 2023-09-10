Fordham deals another FCS blow to University at Buffalo football team

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — After a hot start in their 2023 home opener against FCS foe Fordham. The University at Buffalo football team suffered a 40-37 gut-wrenching loss after opening up a 21-3 lead in the second quarter.

If someone had watched Cole Snyder and this offense cook up scoring drive after scoring drive in the first quarter you'd have a hard time believing the final scoreboard. Snyder finished the night completing 24 of 30 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns.

But just a week after giving up 24 second half points to 19th ranked Wisconsin. UB followed a similar path and allowed Fordham, who trailed by just one at halftime to outscore them 20-16 in the second half.

The Bulls lost in similar heart-breaking fashion last September when FCS opponent Holy Cross defeated Buffalo 37-31 on a game-winning Hail-Mary attempt.

Buffalo will stay at home and host Liberty in their next contest a week from today. Kickoff is set for noon from UB Stadium.