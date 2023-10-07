Devin Grant's three interception, two touchdown day helps Buffalo stay perfect in MAC conference play

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo football team stayed unbeaten in MAC conference play with a dominate 37-13 win over Central Michigan at UB Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The big story of the day was UB sophomore safety Devin Grant. Who tallied three interceptions, with two of them being returned for touchdowns.

Grant's splash plays along with an overall strong performance from the Bulls defense took the pressure off Cole Snyder and the Buffalo offense on their way to a big MAC conference win.

Sitting with a 2-4 (2-0 MAC) record, Buffalo will stay home for next Saturday's homecoming game against Bowling Green. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. est. from UB Stadium.