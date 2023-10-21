Defense slams the door as University at Buffalo football grabs 24-6 win over Kent State

KENT, OH. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo football team used sound defense to notch win number three of the season on Saturday. The Bulls took down Kent State on the road 24-6.

UB's offense was led by quarterback Cole Snyder's 195 yards through the air with one touchdown. Jacqez Barksdale paced the Bulls offense on the ground with 85 yards. Ron Cook and Al-Jay Henderson each tallied a touchdown in the win as well.

With four games remaining in the regular season. Buffalo improves to 3-5 overall and needs three wins over those next four games to become bowl eligible.

They'll stay on the road for their next game. A MAC staple Tuesday night showdown against Toledo on Halloween night.