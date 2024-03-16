Canisius University announces they are parting ways with head men's basketball coach Reggie Witherspoon

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Canisius University athletics announced on Saturday evening that they are "mutually" parting ways with head men's basketball coach Reggie Witherspoon.

The official release from the university says that vice president and director of athletics Bill Maher met with Witherspoon on Saturday, where they both came to a "mutual" decision to move on.

An official statement was provided in the release. It read in part,

“In Reggie Witherspoon’s eight years as the head coach of Canisius men’s basketball, he led our program with class and integrity, instilling these important values in his student-athletes,” Maher said. “I have known Reggie for more than 25 years, having worked with him for at least half of that time. The importance of the team, and the development of the young men in our program, has always been his primary focus. I am grateful for his positive impact on the Canisius campus and the broader Western New York basketball community. I thank Reggie, Dawn and the entire extended Witherspoon family for their time at Canisius.”

Canisius University Athletics

Pet the release a national search for the next head men's basketball coach will begin immediately.