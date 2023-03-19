Canisius men's hockey wins Atlantic Hockey Championship over Holy Cross

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The LECOM Harborcenter provided the Canisius men's ice hockey team the perfect stage to claim the 2022-2023 Atlantic Hockey Championship. The Griffs' did not squander the opportunity on their way to a 3-0 win over Holy Cross. Punching their ticket to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013.

Both teams played to a scoreless tie after the opening period. Much of the second looked like it was heading in the same direction. That was until Nick Bowman's goal on an assist from Jackson Decker and David Melaragni put the Griffins out in front 1-0.

A shutout effort from Canisius netminder Jacob Barczewski kept the door shut on any Holy Cross scoring opportunities. With under two minutes left to play, the Crusaders pulled their goaltender and Canisius rattled off two more empty-net goals from Markus Boguslavsky and Keaton Mastrodonato that sealed the deal.

Behind the shutout win, Canisius has stamped their spot in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The Division One selection show will take place Sunday March 19th at 6:30 p.m. est.