Canisius hockey will face off with top-seeded Minnesota in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Griffins will play in Fargo region for first appearance since 2013
Posted at 9:41 PM, Mar 19, 2023
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Fresh off their Atlantic Hockey championship win over Holy Cross on Saturday. The Canisius men's hockey team will head to NCAA Tournament after being seeded in the Fargo region. Where number one overall seed Minnesota awaits them.

This is Canisius's first NCAA tournament appearance since 2013.

The last time Canisius and Minnesota squared off against one another was back in 2012 when the Gophers won a 1-0 contest in Minneapolis.

Puck drop for this long-awaited rematch is set for Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. est. Winner will play in the region championship between the winner of (2) St. Cloud State and (3) Minnesota State on Saturday.

