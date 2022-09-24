Bulls use strong second half to push past Eastern Michigan, notch first win of season

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WKBW) — The University of Buffalo football team outscored Eastern Michigan 20-7 in the second half of Saturday afternoon's game to notch their first win of the season by a final of 50-31. The Bulls move to 1-3 overall and 1-0 in MAC conference play.

Heading to halftime UB led 30-24 thanks to a solid run game led by Ron Cook and Mike Washington who tallied 166 yards collectively and two touchdowns in the win.

Cole Snyder paced the passing game completing 20 of his 29 attempts for 297 yards and two scores. Quian Williams led Buffalo in receiving with 99 yards and one touchdown.

UB returns home next Saturday for the first time in two weeks as they host Miami (OH) in their annual homecoming game. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m est.