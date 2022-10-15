Bulls football makes it four in-a-row with 34-7 win over UMass

AMHERST, MASS. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo football team is coming back to WNY with their fourth win in-a-row after a lopsided 34-7 victory over UMass Saturday afternoon.

Two second quarter touchdowns courtesy Al-Jay Henderson on the ground and Quian Williams via a pass from quarterback Cole Snyder put Buffalo up 17-0. The Minutemen responded with a score to makes it a 17-7 ballgame. But Snyder was able to link up with Justin Marshall on a 49-yard touchdown pass with about five minutes remaining in the opening half to take a 24-7 lead into the break.

From there the Bulls would outscore UMass 10-0 in the second half en route to the win. Snyder completed 20 of 33 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns. Al-Jay Henderson added 99 yards rushing with one touchdown in the victory as well.

Buffalo will return home for next Saturday's MAC conference matchup against Toledo. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 1:00 p.m. est.