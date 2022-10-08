Bulls football improves to 3-0 in MAC play after blowout win over Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, OH. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo football team hit the gas and never looked back against Bowling Green this afternoon, winning 38-7 for their third straight MAC conference win.

UB running back Ron Cook paced the offense early with two first quarter touchdowns that put Buffalo ahead 17-0. Late in the second quarter his counterpart Mike Washington joined him with a massive 92-yard run which ended up being one of two Buffalo touchdowns in the final three minutes of the first half. The duo combined for 247 yards and four touchdowns this afternoon.

Out of the break and up 31-0, Bowling Green was deep in UB territory about to score on the goal line when James Patterson was able to strip the ball away. He'd take the house call back for a 97-yard touchdown that sealed a Bulls victory.

The Hawks managed to find the endzone late in the third, and both teams went scoreless in the fourth.

Buffalo will stay on the road for their next matchup. A trip to Amherst, Mass. to take on UMass at 1 p.m. est.

