Bulls football falls in final seconds on Hail Mary from Holy Cross

AMHERST, NY. (WKBW) — In heartbreaking fashion the University of Buffalo football team drops to 0-2 overall after a 46 yard Hail Mary attempt by Holy Cross quarterback Matthew Sluka falls into the hands of receiver Jalen Coker for the game-winning touchdown. The Crusaders leave UB Stadium with a 37-31 win.

Buffalo's offense started sluggish but began to pick up some steam with just under six minutes left in the opening quarter off a 20-yard touchdown pass from Cole Snyder to Justin Marshall that got the Bulls on the board. UB running back Mike Washington added the next score for his team on a five yard run in the second quarter. However at halftime the Crusaders would only trail 21-14.

With the gap closed, Holy Cross' offense led by coordinator and St. Francis graduate Chris Smith went on to outscore Buffalo 23-10 in the second half.

Late in the fourth quarter with just 31 seconds left in regulation trailing 31-28, Alex McNulty hit a 52 yard field goal for the Bulls to tie the game up at 31 a piece.

The Crusaders were able to get off four plays including a spike to stop the clock in the closing seconds set set up a Hail Mary opportunity. With no time left on the clock, Quarterback Matthew Sluka found wideout Jalen Coker in the endzone who brought down the 46 yard pass for the game winning touchdown.

Buffalo continuea the search for it's first win next Saturday on the road in Conway, South Carolina when they take on Coastal Carolina. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

