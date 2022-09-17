Bulls football falls in Conway to Coastal Carolina 38-26

CONWAY, SC. (WKBW) — The University of Buffalo football team dropped a road contest in Conway, South Carolina Saturday afternoon to Coastal Carolina 38-26.

The Bulls held a 16-14 lead going into halftime thanks to three Alex McNulty field goals and second quarter touchdown pass from Cole Snyder to Justin Marshall.

But out of the break it was all Chanticleers as they went on to outscore UB 24-10 in the second half.

Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall threw for two touchdowns and his defense found the endzone on a 21-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter.

Buffalo will stay on the road for their next game. A noon kickoff next Saturday against MAC foe Eastern Michigan.