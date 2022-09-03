Bulls football drop season opener to Maryland 31-10

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WKBW) — The University of Buffalo football team fell 31-10 in their 2022 season opener on the road against Maryland.

The Terps opened up the game on a 17-0 run before Buffalo's Al-Jay Henderson found the endzone on a 19-yard run towards the end of the first half for the Bulls' first points of the season.

Out of halftime Maryland's rushing attack led by Roman Hemby picked up right where they left off going two plays capped off by a 70-yard touchdown run to make it a 24-7 ballgame in favor of Maryland.

Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa completed 24 of 34 pass attempts for 290 yards. Buffalo's Cole Snyder went 18-for-35 with 160 yards through the air. While adding 51 yards on 10 rushing attempts.

The Bulls return home for their next contest, a 6 p.m. kickoff on Saturday against Holy Cross.

