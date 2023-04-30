Buffalo wide receiver Justin Marshall signs UDFA with Atlanta Falcons

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — University at Buffalo wide receiver Justin Marshall has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons.
Justin Marshall has signed a free agent deal with the @AtlantaFalcons #ForeverABull l @JusMarshall pic.twitter.com/znMLZDW5Ho
— UB Football (@UBFootball) April 29, 2023
Teammate and linebacker James Patterson accepted a rookie minicamp invite from the Buffalo Bills. James's brother Jaret currently plays for the Washington Commanders.
James Patterson has earned a camp invite with the @BuffaloBills#ForeverABull l @justjamesss20 pic.twitter.com/7ctTOicQmR
— UB Football (@UBFootball) April 30, 2023
Offensive lineman Desmond Bessent also earned a rookie minicamp invite with the Chicago Bears.
Desmond Bessent has earned a camp invite with the @ChicagoBears #ForeverABull pic.twitter.com/L2doWkavJF
— UB Football (@UBFootball) April 30, 2023