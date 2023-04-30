Watch Now
Buffalo wide receiver Justin Marshall signs UDFA with Atlanta Falcons

Patterson earns camp invite from Bills
Posted at 10:21 PM, Apr 29, 2023
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — University at Buffalo wide receiver Justin Marshall has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Teammate and linebacker James Patterson accepted a rookie minicamp invite from the Buffalo Bills. James's brother Jaret currently plays for the Washington Commanders.

Offensive lineman Desmond Bessent also earned a rookie minicamp invite with the Chicago Bears.

