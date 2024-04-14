A lifetime of experience and mentorship continues to shape Niagara men's basketball head coach Greg Paulus

NIAGARA, NY. (WKBW) — Niagara head men’s basketball coach Greg Paulus isn’t your ordinary coach.

"Sometimes he comes out on the court to put a couple of moves on the guys to prove he still has it," says junior guard Jalen Brown.

“I get excited the days that my body feels good. When it doesn’t feel good I won’t do as much," Paulus adds.

“Some days he doesn’t because you know coach is getting a little bit old. So the body is getting a little sore and things like that," adds Brown.

“Our coaching staff is very hands-on. We want to make sure we can be on the floor with the guys and demonstrate and I think it allows us to connect at a different level," said Paulus.

Across all Division One programs, there might be no better coach that you can actively practice against. Greg's resume as a player is astounding. In 2005 he was named the Gatorade High School Player of the Year for his accomplishments on the basketball court and the football field.

Then, he became a four-year starter for coach Mike Krzyzewski at Duke. Who he of course keeps in touch with.

“Yea, I mean how cool is that? I get to look back and say I played for one of the greatest coaches of all time in any sport," Paulus says. "And to be his point guard especially and the way that he saw it and taught the game but also just taught the lessons of life.”

In a critical time for his Purple Eagle program, it’s those experiences and the people who have come into his life that have helped him make his vision a reality.

“I’ll pick different moments like I coached D’Angelo Russell and this is what we did. Or hey these are some moments of guys who are trying to achieve the same dream and goal you have so this is how they work or this is what they do," Paulus told 7 Sports. "Sometimes I’ve been able to call those guys and they’ve been able to connect with our players. Ultimately we want to be there for our guys, support them, and help them be the best version of themselves.”