City of Buffalo in talks with Bisons, Blue Jays about bringing Jays baseball back to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons may once again be sharing their home this summer.

The city of Buffalo is in active talks with the Bisons and their parent club, the Toronto Blue Jays, about the major league team returning to Sahlen Field this season, according to Mayor Byron Brown.

Toronto plans to start their season in Florida, but have not ruled out coming to Buffalo later this year.

Per the new state guidelines on outdoor entertainment venues, 3,300 fans would be able to attend a game at Sahlen Field.

Toronto's first scheduled home game in Florida is April 8th against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Bisons' home opener is May 4th against Worchester.