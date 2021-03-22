Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

City of Buffalo in talks with Bisons, Blue Jays about bringing Jays baseball back to Buffalo

items.[0].image.alt
Adrian Kraus/AP
An overall view of Sahlen Field during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Orioles Blue Jays Baseball
Posted at 3:41 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 03:41:26-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons may once again be sharing their home this summer.

The city of Buffalo is in active talks with the Bisons and their parent club, the Toronto Blue Jays, about the major league team returning to Sahlen Field this season, according to Mayor Byron Brown.

Toronto plans to start their season in Florida, but have not ruled out coming to Buffalo later this year.

Per the new state guidelines on outdoor entertainment venues, 3,300 fans would be able to attend a game at Sahlen Field.

Toronto's first scheduled home game in Florida is April 8th against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Bisons' home opener is May 4th against Worchester.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources