New York State to expand capacity caps for outdoor live concert and sports venues starting April 1

Bill Wippert/AP
Home plate umpire Seth Buckminster signals for the pitch as Buffalo Bisons batter Josh Thole (22) steps into the box as a 20-second pitch clock winds down at left, during a Triple-A baseball game between the Buffalo Bisons and Rochester Red Wings in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, April 9, 2015. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
Posted at 11:56 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 12:01:56-04

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Starting on April 1, New York State will expand its capacity caps for outdoor events, including performing arts venues and sports arenas and stadiums.

In an announcement on Thursday morning, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced outdoor venues with capacities of 2,500 or larger that host live concerts and shows can reopen at 20% capacity. On the same date, sports venues with 1,500+ indoor capacity will have a cap at 10%. Outdoor venues with capacities of 2,500 or larger will have their capacity cap raised to 20%.

Proof of a negative test result or vaccination will be required for all attendees. The state will re-evaluate that requirement in mid-May.

Under the current capacity limitations, the Buffalo Sabres expect to welcome fans back to the KeyBank Center for the first time in more than a year on March 20.

Governor Cuomo mentioned the Buffalo Bills' home playoff game attendance model as playing a role in the rollout of the capacity caps.

The state recently announced updates on gathering limits for residential and social gatherings. New guidance goes into effect on March 22, allowing groups of 10 to gather at residences indoors, and 25 to gather outdoors. The limits expand further for social gatherings away from residences.

