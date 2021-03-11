Here's what you need to know before getting tickets to Buffalo Sabres home games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres will allow fans at home games for the first time in over a year on March 20th; here's what you need to know if you want to get tickets.

Tickets for season ticket holders go on sale on Thursday, March 11th at 2 p.m., and to the general public on Friday, March 12th.

Each fan who wants to go to a game will need to produce a negative molecular PCR test result from a test taken within 72 hours of the game.

The Sabres are working with Quest Diagnostics for fans to schedule a test at multiple locations throughout Western New York.

Once you purchase a ticket, fans will be emailed a link to a registration site and code that they can use to schedule their test, which costs $64 if scheduled through Quest Diagnostics.

Payments for testing and scheduling will be done through Quest Diagnostics, according to the team.

Fans will also need to download the free CLEAR app so you can verify your identity and then be able to securely link your COVID-19 test results to the app.

On game day, you will open Health Pass on your CLEAR app, verify your identity with a selfie, and answer a health questionnaire on the app.

Once you can submit your negative test result and pass the health questionnaire, you will the receive a green notification on the app, which you will show as you enter KeyBank Center for the game.

You can find more information by clicking here or by calling the Sabres box office at (716) 855-4444.