New York State updates guidance on residential, social gathering limits

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — During a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, New York State issued updated guidance on residential and social gathering limits.

Beginning March 22 new guidance goes into place that allows for the following gatherings:

Residential gatherings - previously limited to 10 people, beginning March 22 will be limited to 10 people indoor and 25 people outdoor.

Social gatherings (public spaces) - previously limited to 50 people, beginning March 22 will be limited to 100 people indoor and 200 people outdoor.

Face coverings and social distancing will still be required.

The state also announced beginning April 2 events, arts and entertainment venues with less than 10,000 person capacity can reopen with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Officials say they can reopen at 33% capacity up to 100 people indoor and 200 people outdoor with face coverings and social distancing required. The venue can increase to 150 people indoor and 500 people outdoor with COVID-19 testing in place, face coverings and social distancing will be required.

The state says it is working on an app that with your consent can be used at venues that require proof of a negative COVID-19 test for entry. The app will be available soon and more details will be available upon its release.

Previously the state announced the reopening of large stadiums and arenas with more than 10,000 person capacity, you can find more information on that guidance here.