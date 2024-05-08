Chiefs WR Rashee Rice under investigation for assault on photographer, Dallas media reports

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a photographer early Monday in Dallas, according to a report from WFAA.

Citing police sources, WFAA reports the incident happened in downtown Dallas at Lit Kitchen, located at 609 N. Harwood Street.

The Dallas Morning News also reported Rice is a suspect connected to the incident.

Dallas police wouldn't immediately confirm to KSHB 41 whether Rice was involved.

"It is not our practice to release or confirm a suspect identity during an investigation," police said.

However, police did provide some details on the incident.

Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of an assault at Lit Kitchen.

A victim told police they were assaulted and transported themselves to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on what led to the alleged violence.

The alleged assault comes as Rice continues to deal with a separate legal matter involving a six-vehicle crash that injured four people.

Rice is charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious injury and six counts of a collision involving injury in connection to the crash.

KSHB 41 has reached out to the Chiefs for comment on the assault as well as Rice's attorney. This story will be updated if a response is received.

This story was previously published by David Medina at Scripps News Kansas City.