Championship Bound: Bandits sweep Toronto and advance to third consecutive NLL Finals

TORONTO, ON. (WKBW) — For the third straight season the Buffalo Bandits have stamped their place in the NLL Finals after sweeping the Eastern Conference series against the Toronto Rock 2-0.

The first 15 minutes of Saturday night's contests was everything you thought an elimination game would be. Back and forth battles with high intensity. But after entering the second quarter tied up at three a piece, Buffalo found a new gear and put Toronto in their rear view mirror. The Bandits would outscore them 8-1 and take an 11-4 lead heading into halftime.

Toronto never could close the gap this evening and behind a team high six goals from Chris Cloutier, the Bandits cruise to a 17-8 win. Punching their ticket to the NLL finals

Buffalo will play the winner of the Western conference series between Colorado and Calgary. The Mammoth currently lead 1-0 and were the team Buffalo lost to in 2022's championship series.

Full game stats can be found here.