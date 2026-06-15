Buffalo's connection to the New York Knicks' first NBA Championship in 53 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Before he coached the UB Bulls men’s basketball team, George Halcovage III was an assistant coach at Villanova. While there, he helped the Wildcats win two National Championships on teams led by Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart.

Eight years later, those three players are once again champions, but now with the New York Knicks. Brunson, who was named NBA Finals MVP, Bridges, and Hart paved the way for the Knicks, leading the franchise to its first championship in 53 years. And throughout it all, their former coach watched as his former players forever etched their names in NBA history.

“If I could put it into words, it's surreal,” Halcovage told WKBW. “It's incredible and just gives you an immense amount of pride to be a part of their journey.”

Halcovage said the success of his former players is a valuable lesson to his current team. That’s especially true of Brunson, who by NBA standards is undersized at just 6’2” and was often overlooked. The Bulls are currently in week two of their summer workouts, and before practice, the team watched some clips of Brunson that Halcovage wanted to highlight.

UB is coming off a 17-15 season and looking to build off the steps they took last season.

“I think we brought guys in that are going to come in here that are really talented, that are gonna maximize themselves here and hopefully, you know, give us a chance to, to compete and, and win a MAC Championship.”

You can watch the entire conversation with Halcovage at the top of the page!

