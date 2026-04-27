Buffalo Sabres closing in on winning the series and some new faces are joining the Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres are one more win away from clinching their first opening-round playoff series in nearly two decades.

But the Boston Bruins will come into game five playing desperate so expect a major test ahead for Buffalo. We caught up with Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report and NotedHockey.com to talk about everything leading up to Tuesday.

Then, this past weekend, the Buffalo Bills added some new faces to their roster with the 2026 NFL Draft now in the books. For a full evaluation and analysis of who Buffalo selected, we spoke with Chris Trapasso of Buffalo Rumblings and draftgradebook.com

You can watch the entire livestream at the top of the page!

Joe Yerdon from Bleacher Report joined Dom Tibbetts to break down the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup after four games, with the Sabres leading 3-1. You can watch the full interview below.

WATCH: Breaking down the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup after four games

Breaking down the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup after four games

Chris Trapasso from Buffalo Rumblings joined Dom Tibbetts to grade and analyze the Buffalo Bills 2026 NFL Draft class. You can watch the full interview below.

WATCH: Grading and analyzing the Buffalo Bills 2026 NFL Draft class