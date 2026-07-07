Buffalo natives Tory Mariano and Lara Beecher doing their part to grow women's hockey

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Another year of the Professional Women’s Hockey draft, another year of our best local hockey athletes hearing their names called.

“I felt like it was surreal. I feel like it’s a dream that so many in the hockey world, especially in women’s hockey," said Buffalo native and Nichols alum Tory Mariano. "This is real. When you hear your name called, at least when I did, I didn't even know what was going through my head.”

Nichols alum and Buffalo native Tory Mariano saw her dreams come true in the blink of an eye at the Fox Theater in Detroit.

As did her friend and fellow Buffalo Native and Nardin alum Lara Beecher. Who’s seen women’s hockey grow right alongside her journey to the pros.

"I think it goes back to when the NWHL was a thing, and the Beauts were in Buffalo," adds Beecher. "Just the recognition women’s hockey finally was able to get, but even women's sports now, the recognition they’ve been able to get has skyrocketed.”

For both Beecher and Mariano, the start of their professional careers will continue to showcase the incredible talent that comes right from our own backyards.

"To have been able to kind of live out this dream when we all played together when we were little is super full circle. And obviously with Katy Knoll and Hayley Scamurra, who just won a gold medal, I think it’s a really good thing, especially for Buffalo," Beecher says. "Playing professionally, I think, is huge for little girls and will help girls' hockey grow in Buffalo.”

And as they both get ready for the next chapter in their hockey careers, they’re also looking forward to one day paying it forward to the next generation.

“I feel like we especially now want to give back to the community. There’s so many young girls that play in Western New York. I hope to see that me, Brooke (Becker) and Lara that they see there’s a next level," added Mariano.

Until the new season begins, Beecher, Mariano, and Brooke Becker will all train locally right here in Buffalo. The place where their hockey dreams all started.

