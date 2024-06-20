Buffalo native Jessica Pegula representing Team USA in 2024 Olympics

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the second time in her career Buffalo native Jessica Pegula will be heading to the Olympics.

Introducing the women's U.S. Olympic Tennis Team.#MTUSA l #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/fyvDxCSB31 — Team USA (@TeamUSA) June 20, 2024

Pegula, 30, is one of 11 players from the United States selected to represent the country in the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Pegula is currently the No. 5 ranked player in the world and will compete in both the singles and doubles tournament.

The first tennis event in the Olympics begins on July 27 on the clay courts at Roland Garros, the annual site of the French Open. In singles, Pegula's best result in the French Open has been a trip to the quarterfinals. In doubles alongside Coco Gauff, Pegula has made it to the finals, but lost.

Pegula joins Matt Anderson (volleyball) and Anita Alvarez (artistic swimming) as the Western New York natives representing the USA in Paris next month