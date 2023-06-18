Buffalo Native and two-time Super Bowl champion Jody Fortson holds 1st annual "Dream Forever" football camp

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Two-time Super Bowl champion and Buffalo native Jody Fortson Jr. held his first ever annual "Dream Forever" football camp at All-High Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end grew up not having access to the limited amount of youth football camps put on by professional football players growing up in Buffalo. So this idea turned reality is his way of giving kids in the greater Buffalo area something they'll always remember. While giving back to his hometown and the community that shaped him into the man he is today.

7 Sports caught up with Fortson and he told us that he hopes this camp teaches kids that with a little hard work and determination. Anything is possible.

"No matter what you pursue. Whether that's being a doctor, lawyer, nurse, pediatrician, scientist, teacher it's going to be tough. But you just have to kick in that overdrive of resilience and keep pushing forward. And it will pay off."

Jody hopes that this will be an event that sparks future community based projects for him and his team. And as one Chiefs fan who attended today's told us. This was a dream come true for a lot of people who came out.

"It's crazy. It's awesome and I'm excited," says Brayden Johnson.