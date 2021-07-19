Buffalo Bisons to return home to Sahlen Field August 10

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons announced the team will return home to Sahlen Field in Downtown Buffalo August 10.

The Bisons haven't played in Buffalo since August 2019. Due to COVID-19 the 2020 Minor League Baseball season was canceled and the team has been playing "home" games in Trenton, New Jersey in 2021. The Toronto Blue Jays, the team's MLB affiliate, have been calling Sahlen Field "home" due to COVID-19 travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada. The Blue Jays announced Friday the team will return to Toronto beginning July 30.

Single-game tickets for all home games at Sahlen Field will go on sale on July 26 at 10:00 a.m.

Those who have existing credits from the 2019 season, and Bisons season ticket holders, will receive direct communication from the team on their options.

"The Buffalo Bisons organization is extremely grateful to the Toronto Blue Jays and the Trenton Thunder organizations for their ongoing support and unparalleled teamwork and cooperation during this extraordinary season," the team said in a release.

The Bisons say there will be additional information on tickets, gameday promotions and ballpark policies released in the coming days.