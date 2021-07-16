Toronto Blue Jays announce the team will return to Toronto July 30th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Toronto Blue Jays appear to be heading back to Toronto in time for their series with the Kansas City Royals beginning July 30th.

In a tweet posted on Friday evening, the team declares July 30th, 2021 as their date to return back to Toronto.

The tweet was accompanied by a nearly-three minute video that looked back on their journey south of the border to their temporary home at Sahlen Field. The video shares anecdotes from players about how much they appreciated Buffalo's hospitality and how much they have missed Rogers Centre in Toronto.

The Blue Jays had submitted a proposal to the Canadian government to approve "modified" quarantine rules. The team had already been approved to play in both the City of Toronto and the province of Ontario by provincial and municipal governments.

The government has not made an official announcement about this approval, but a source tells the Associated Press that Canada has given the Blue Jays an exemption on border restrictions that will allow them to play in Toronto July 30.

