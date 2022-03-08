Watch
Buffalo Bisons single-game tickets go on sale Saturday

Posted at 1:18 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 13:18:33-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons announced single-game tickets for its 2022 season go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m.

The tickets go on sale during the team’s annual free Family Day Open House. You can find more information on the event here.

There will also be a special online pre-sale of all single-game tickets with no service fees from Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Friday.

Fans can save $3.00 on every ticket bought in advance of game days this season.

Opening Day is set for April 5 at Sahlen Field. The Bisons previously announced no mask or proof of vaccination requirement will be in place for games and events at Sahlen Field.

For more information on tickets and promotions you can visit the team's website here.

