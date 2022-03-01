No mask or proof vaccination requirement for games and events at Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons announced there is no mask or proof of vaccination requirement for games and events at Sahlen Field.
The team issued the following statement Tuesday:
In accordance with updated New York State and Erie County guidelines, there is no mask requirement or proof of vaccination required for entry into Sahlen Field for Buffalo Bisons home games and other non-game day events.
The safety of our guests will always be our top priority and we encourage fans to continue any measures they feel comfortable with to protect themselves from the coronavirus pandemic.
We look forward to seeing everyone back at the ballpark on Opening Day, Tuesday, April 5.