Buffalo Bisons Opening Day brings thousands to Sahlen Field for an afternoon of America's pastime

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Overcast skies, a slight breeze, and temperatures in the 40's to most baseball fans would keep them away from coming out and attending Opening Day.

But who are we kidding? We're Western New Yorkers and a day like today is one we all will take nine times out of 10 for baseball in late March.

With the Buffalo Bisons opening up their season Friday afternoon, thousands of fans made their way to Sahlen Field bracing the elements, to embrace a new season America's pastime here in the City of Good Neighbors.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane threw out the game's first pitch. However, the Bisons unfortunately lost 12-9. But if you missed this game don't worry, they'll be at home all weekend.