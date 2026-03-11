Buffalo Bisons keeping focus on affordability and family value in 2026 season

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Hard to believe on a rainy Wednesday here in March that opening day for the Buffalo Bisons is just over two weeks away.

But the organization invited local media out to the Pub at Park to learn more about some new promotions and events going on this season. As well as sample some new food items hitting the menus around the ballpark.

Good time with their family. Enjoy some locally designed foods, merchandise, as well as bring some very new popular things into the fold for the season. With the focus on all of it being family value at an affordable price that drives people to Sahlen Field throughout the spring and summer.

That's our core, and the Rich's (Rich family) always told us they want to grow the game of baseball and have us be ambassadors of the game of baseball," says Bisons general manager Anthony Sprague. "They want the people of Buffalo to enjoy baseball, enjoy what we do, and have memories at the ballpark. That was a big mission for them during the offseason.

Opening day for the Bisons is scheduled for Friday, March 27th at 1:05.