Buffalo Bisons catcher Payton Henry discharged from Syracuse hospital after sustaining head injury

SYRACUSE, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bisons catcher Payton Henry has been discharged from a Syracuse-area hospital after sustaining a head injury during Friday night's game between the Bisons and Mets at NBT Bank Stadium.

UPDATE on #Bisons Payton Henry:"Payton Henry has been discharged from the hospital and is doing well as he continues to rest and recover. We want to express our great gratitude to the Syracuse Mets organization and the medical support team at Upstate University Hospital for… pic.twitter.com/nVS8xpeKp0 — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) June 1, 2024

During the seventh inning of Friday's game, Henry was hit in the head with a bat during the follow-through of a Syracuse player's swing. He would leave the game right after on a stretcher and was taken to Upstate University Hospital for evaluation and treatment. The game would be called off following Henry's departure from the field.

Later that night, the Bisons announced that Payton was "alert and appropriately responsive," only a few hours after the incident.

Saturday's game between Buffalo and Syracuse is still set for 6:35 p.m. EST. start time at NBT Bank Stadium.