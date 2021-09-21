Buffalo Bisons approach final homestand of season averaging 4,030 fans per game at Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons wrap up the 2021 season with a five-game homestand against Lehigh Valley beginning Wednesday.

Since returning to Sahlen Field on August 10, the Bisons have averaged 4,030 fans per game. Total attendance across the 18 home games played between August 10 and the beginning of this final homestand has reached 72,533. The three most-attended games were:



August 27 fridaynightbash! - 7,233

August 10 Opening Day - 6,404

September 10 fridaynightbash! - 5,261

The 2020 Minor League Baseball season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bisons started the 2021 season playing "home" games in Trenton, New Jersey, while their Major League Baseball affiliates the Toronto Blue Jays played at Sahlen Field. From July 1 to July 21, the Blue Jays averaged just over 6,500 fans per game at the Buffalo ballpark.

Attendance for Bisons games at Sahlen Field is down 49.5% from 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Minor League Baseball data reported to Baseball America, the Bisons averaged 7,981 fans per game during 2019 home games.

Single-game tickets are $10 each for all 2021 games and are still available for games on Wednesday through Sunday. The ballpark will feature fireworks for Fan Appreciation Night on Friday.