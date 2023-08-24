Buffalo Bisons announce further plans to celebrate longtime superfan Mark Aichinger on September 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you've ever attended a Buffalo Bisons game at Sahlen Field chances are you've seen and heard longtime superfan Mark Aichinger.

Aichinger sits behind home plate and cheers on the Bisons while also giving opposing teams a hard time. His trademark is telling the opposing team "You stink!"

Earlier this season, the Bisons announced the team would celebrate Aichinger's support as a Bisons season ticket holder for more than 25 years and the passion he brings to the ballpark with his very own bobblehead giveaway on September 2.

The Bisons have announced further plans for Mark Bobblehead Day due to the overwhelming response the promotion has received.

The team will now giveaway 3,000 bobbleheads instead of the 2,000 that were originally planned. There will also be a limited edition ‘Hey, You Stink’ shirt depicting Mark’s trademark call. The shirt will be available for $25 with 100% of the net proceeds benefiting the Cantalician Center for Learning.

The team said Mark currently works at the Cantalician Center for Learning, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that offers services for children and adults living with disabilities.

Other plans for the day include:

