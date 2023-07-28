Buffalo Bisons honoring longtime superfan Mark Aichinger with his own bobblehead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you've ever gone to a Buffalo Bisons home game you've probably seen this guy behind home plate.

His name is Mark Aichinger and at first, it may seem like he's just cheering, but if you listen closely you can hear him mocking the opposing team.

In case you couldn't tell, his trademark is telling the opposing team "You stink!"

Aichinger, 59, has been a season ticket holder since the ballpark opened in 1988, following the same routine for more than 30 years.

Behind the heckling and the soft smile, you'll notice there is another layer to him. He has to put extra effort into cheering on his team because he is legally blind and lives with mental and physical disabilities.

On September 2 the organization will honor and celebrate Aichinger's support and the passion he brings to the ballpark with his very own bobblehead.

He is the first fan in team history to earn his own bobblehead and it's designed with his trademark "you stink!" proving just how special he is to the organization and its fans.

A living icon within the walls of Sahlen Field who is no different than anyone, in fact, he's a king.

