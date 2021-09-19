Watch
Zack Moss, Star Lotulelei to make season debuts with Bills against Dolphins

Joshua Bessex/AP
Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Zack Moss
Posted at 11:40 AM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 11:40:40-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WKBW) — After missing the first game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei will make season debuts against the Miami Dolphins.

Lotulelei missed the entire 2020 season after opting out due to COVID-19 concerns.

Among the notable inactives for Sunday include defensive ends Efe Obada and Boogie Basham, along with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.

The Bills and Dolphins kick off at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida at 1.

