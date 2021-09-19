Zack Moss, Star Lotulelei to make season debuts with Bills against Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WKBW) — After missing the first game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei will make season debuts against the Miami Dolphins.

Lotulelei missed the entire 2020 season after opting out due to COVID-19 concerns.

Gabriel Davis and Star Lotulelei are both ACTIVE



Zack Moss will make his 2021 debut.



Boogie Basham, Efe Obada, & Harrison Phillips are the notable players inactive this week — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) September 19, 2021

Among the notable inactives for Sunday include defensive ends Efe Obada and Boogie Basham, along with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.

The Bills and Dolphins kick off at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida at 1.