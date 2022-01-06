'You see why they picked him as high as they did', Bills defense prepares for rookie QB Zach Wilson

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Back in week 10, the Buffalo Bills took care of business with a 45-17 win over the New York Jets in which both sides of the Buffalo ball dominated. The two will meet again this weekend in the final game of the regular season, and while the Jets' 4-12 record isn't pretty on paper, the Bills know they're going to get their best effort.

"Every team is dangerous in the NFL for a reason. We saw that with Jacksonville on paper with their record, but they beat us," head coach Sean McDermott said. "So records don't matter. We've gotta get ourselves ready to go and I think the Jets are playing good football."

"I've been on the flip side and you want to go out with a bang and spoil someone's season," safety Jordan Poyer added. "They're playing really good football right now and have taken it down to the wire the last few weeks. They're a team that's pretty hot right now."

This Sunday's game will feature the Bills going up against a new rookie quarterback in Zach Wilson. The 2nd overall pick missed that week 10 game with an injury. While the Bills haven't played against him just yet, they do know a little about their division opponent.

"His arm talent, he can make every throw. His arm talent all over the field is impressive," safety Micah Hyde said. "You see why they picked him as high as they did. I think the hardest thing to do is read a defense, and you can tell he's picking that stuff up."

In Wilson's first six games of the season he had 1,168 passing yards with four touchdowns, nine interceptions, and a 66.1 passer rating. He was then injured and missed a few games before making his return in week 12. In those six games since, Wilson has improved in several areas, compiling 1,079 passing yards, four touchdowns, just two interceptions, and a 76.9 passer rating.

He's also been able to find success on the ground, rushing for four touchdowns since his return.

"He can make every throw and he can burn you down the field with the deep balls and then he can beat you with his legs and his feet and extending plays," McDermott said. "He looks like he's playing really good football."

The Bills are 2-2 against rookie quarterbacks this season. Sunday's game against the Jets kicks off at 4:25 p.m. A win would give the Bills their second straight AFC East title and at least one home playoff game.