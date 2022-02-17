WNY lawmaker urges "fan-first concessions pricing" at Bills games to enhance fan experience

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York lawmaker is pushing for a model that will allow Bills fans to benefit from, on game days.

"Fan first concessions pricing" is a model that offers concessions at a reduced price, in the hopes of encouraging fans spending in other avenues, like Bills merchandise.

Assemblyman Bill Conrad is pushing for the idea, after learning the Atlanta Falcons owner rolled out their version of fan-first concessions pricing.

They essentially dropped the cost of food and drinks by 50%.

In 2017, 6,000 more Falcon fans, per game, entered the team's stadium and concession sales increased by 53%.

In the hopes of making fans-first concessions pricing a reality for Bills fans, New York State Assemblyman Bill Conrad is urging New York State, Erie County leadership and Bills owners to include the model in any new contract.

The assemblyman believes if a new stadium is going to be built using public money, this is a much more tangible way to show appreciation for Bills fans.

"When you have the opportunity to have a nacho have a hot dog. That experience. I mean, when I was a kid, I went to Bisons games with my dad and I was not exactly interested in watching the Bisons all the time. I wanted some peanuts and popcorn, you know," Assemblyman Bill Conrad said.

Assemblyman Conrad anticipates inflation may put a damper on the idea, but still thinks reasonably priced concessions are feasible and will enhance the game day experience.