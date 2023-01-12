WNY businesses prepare for Buffalo Bills playoff game

Whether you plan on ordering wings and pizza from La Nova Pizzeria or buying Buffalo Bread from Di Camillo Bakery prepare for a longer wait during the Buffalo Bills playoff game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

"Starting at 8:30 in the morning when we get in, the phone starts going and we start building the orders," said Nicholas Nabal, manager of the La Nova Pizzeria in Williamsville.

Nabal says that he and his crew will be all hands on deck for Sunday's game.

"It is busy all season but obviously everyone is excited about the Bills being in the playoffs, and I just imagine it's going to be a little bit busier than a regular week, but we are ready for it," said Nabal.

While in Niagara Falls at the Di Camillo Bakery Headquarters, you can get a playoff specialty — Buffalo bread.

"When there's a Bills game, especially a playoff game, it gets extra busy, so this bread is to kind of to get us excited for the playoff," said Di Camillo President Matthew Di Camillo.

Di Camillo says despite January being the slowest month of the year, when there are Bills games to look forward to, it is a different story.

"When there is football going on and the Bills are doing good, it gets exciting," said Di Camillo.

La Nova and Di Camillo's recommend you order your Sunday football game meals ahead of time, so they can serve you faster.

You can order Buffalo bread here.