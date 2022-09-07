WKBW Sports Team predicts Thursday night's Bills vs. Rams game

We’ve made it to the 2022 NFL season as the Buffalo Bills begin under the brightest lights. For the first time in franchise history, the Bills are playing in the season-opener. But will they start the 2022 campaign with a win?

Our 7 sports team predicts the Bills vs. Rams Week 1 matchup.

Matt Bove:

263 days.

That’s how long it’s been since the Bills walked off the field in Kansas City ending their 2021 season. In heartbreaking fashion, the Bills chance at a Super Bowl slipped away in 13 seconds.

Now it’s time for the team to avenge themselves. As they head into a new season, they find themselves as the favorites to win a championship with expectations greater than this fanbase has seen in decades. But are they worth the hype?

I believe they are.

With Josh Allen at the helm, they have a chance in every game they play. On defense, they added Von Miller, one of the most feared pass rushers in NFL history. But that doesn’t mean it will be a smooth journey.

Last year, they started the season with a loss to a Pittsburgh team they had no business losing to. Then they slipped up in Tennessee, laid an egg in Jacksonville, and watched their chances of the No. 1 seed blow away with a loss to the Patriots. Moral of the story - expect the unexpected.

But can fans expect a win to start the year? I think the Bills have a great chance at starting the season strong if they can limit the explosive plays from Aaron Donald. He’s going to wreck havoc plenty of times, but having a mobile quarterback like Josh Allen should give the Bills an advantage not a lot of teams have. Don’t get it twisted - Donald can shut down the best quarterbacks in the league, but Allen’s escapability is a wild card.

On defense, the biggest concern for the Bills is their inexperience at cornerback. Buffalo will likely lean on a combination of Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam, and Christian Benford on the outside. Whoever draws the assignment of Allen Robinson will have their hands full. As for Cooper Kupp, the Bills most seasoned cornerback, Taron Johnson, will likely spend most of his time chasing around the Rams All-Pro wideout. Kupp will get his, but the Bills can’t let him take over the game.

These are two very close teams and the road team rarely wins the season opener. I think the Bills buck that trend Thursday in a barn burner.

Bills 30, Rams 28

Season record: 0-0

Dom Tibbetts:

Well, well, well...

We've finally made it to the regular season. After months of anticipation and build-up to this moment the Buffalo Bills open up their 2022-2023 season in Los Angeles against the defending Super Bowl champion Rams.

It's a big stage that this team is no stranger to by this point and will also be far from the last time we see the Blue and Red in primetime.

Expectations are sky high for this Bills team and I truly believe that it is a Super Bowl or bust season for them. The excuses are off the table and if you want to show the world, you're ready to live up to those expectations, then a win over LA is the way to start that.

Defensively, you obviously wish Tre White was in the secondary to contain the receiving weapons for LA in Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II who gets his first crack with Matt Stafford throwing to him in a regular season game. But at the same time Taron Johnson, Dane Jackson have showed the ability to step up and make plays when the secondary needs a lift. Not to mention Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer will anchor the safety position to add some reassurance.

Offensively, I think we see the Bills slowly outpace the Rams offense as the game moves along. By the second half, when Buffalo has made some adjustments to limit Aaron Donald, the light switch will flip all the way on for Josh Allen and company. He's done well against the Rams secondary before dating back to their week 3 matchup in 2020. And barring any 2nd half collapse Buffalo kicks starts their 2022-2023 campaign with a win.

Bills 31, Rams 17

Briana Aldridge:

The Bills have the opportunity to set the tone come Saturday against the Rams, arguably the most formidable team on the schedule. A win would silence any doubt about the expectations bringing too much pressure on this year's team.

The Bills' secondary will determine this game's outcome because the Rams will attempt to expose the lack of experience in some of the younger cornerbacks. Will they rise to the occasion or fold under pressure?

Confidence in whichever way the defense goes, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier isn't going to let the Rams have their way on the board.

This will be a low-scoring game that will come down to the final minutes with fans holding onto their seats at SoFi Stadium.

Bills 27, Rams 23