WKBW sports team predicts Bills-Titans MNF matchup

NASHVILLE (WKBW) — Buffalo already had its chance for a statement win last week. They certainly seized it against Kansas City. Now, they can avenge their worst loss of the 2020 season. You can watch it all on 7ABC on Monday night!

Here are the predictions from the WKBW sports staff:

Matt Bove:

Are the Bills due for a letdown game? After their huge win against Kansas City on Sunday Night Football, some might think this could be a spot where the Bills trip up. The Titans have given the Bills tough matchups in their last three meetings and Monday night likely won’t be different.

On offense, Derrick Henry is a problem. In years past, the Bills have actually done a good job containing him, beside from the whole stiff-arm thing last year. If this is a close game, Henry will be leaned on and you never know when he’s going to break off a big play.

Out wide, the Bills will need to try and limit the explosive plays from AJ Brown and Julio Jones. Dealing with just one of them is enough of a problem, but two standout wide receivers could be a mismatch that leans in the Titans favor.

But like last week, the Titans defense is inconsistent, and that’s putting it lightly. The Titans are allowing on average 26 points per game, while the Bills are scoring an average of 34 points per game.

If Buffalo can keep things rolling on offense, they should be able to head into the bye week with a win. I think it’ll be close, but I’m not betting against the Bills.

Bills: 30, Titans: 26

Season record: 4-1

Jenna Callari:

Primetime in Nashville. Can it get any better?

Bills fans have taken over the Music City in hopes of seeing the Buffalo Bills not only avenge last season's loss to the Titans, but grab their 5th straight win and head into the bye week with even more momentum.

It's no secret how good the Bills look and after grabbing an 18-point win in Kansas City last weekend, have the chance to turn even more heads with a win over Tennessee, a team that's had its ups and downs through the first five weeks but always seem to present a challenge.

The biggest key in this game will be stopping Titans running back Derrick Henry, who their offense leans heavily on. He's averaging more than 120 yards a game this season and has surpassed that 100 yard mark in the last four games. The good news? The Bills have the 3rd best run defense in the league, averaging just 78.4 yards, and when it comes to Henry vs. the Bills, it goes in the Bills favor as they've held Henry to an average of less than 70 yards on the ground in their last three meetings.

If Henry can't get going, Ryan Tannehill will try to do some damage in the air with targets like AJ Brown and Julio Jones, if both are good to go on Monday night. The Bills pass rush has a big opportunity here, going up against an offensive line that's allowed a league-high 20 sacks.

As for the Bills offense, they've looked like the high-powered unit we were expecting to see. With a Titans secondary that's given up six 40-plus yard plays in five games, I don't think they can keep up if the Bills are on top of their game and limit mistakes.

Bills: 31, Titans: 16

Season Record: 3-2

Adam Unger:

The Bills proved me wrong in a big way last week. If they can take care of business under the lights in the Music City, I don't see myself even considering Buffalo's opposition until December.

Patrick Mahomes was a great measuring stick for the Bills' pass defense; it's legit. There's no questioning that anymore. Titans running back Derrick Henry will provide the same heat check for Buffalo's run defense. If you have any doubts, just find Josh Norman and ask him about Henry.

The 2020 all-pro will get his fair share on the ground. Neutralizing him isn't an option. The only option is to contain him. If he can't break off the big play, the rest of Tennessee's offense can't operate at its full capacity. Bills safety Micah Hyde is a proponent of forcing the opposition to "nickel and dime" them down the field (as opposed to giving up big plays). When you know the ball is going to number 22, it should be pennies at a time instead.

That might not make sense. But you get it.

The Bills have one of the best teams in football. Their league-leading point differential proves it. And you don't get to that point without elite units on both sides of the ball. Complementary football has led Buffalo to some big wins, but it can also mean one unit bailing out the other when they need it. That's what the Bills are going to have to do.

I expect some deliberately long drives from Josh Allen and company on Monday night. Derrick Henry can't run all over the Bills if the Titans don't have the ball.

Bills: 27, Titans: 19

Season Record: 3-2